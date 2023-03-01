Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

BCSO: Dangerous driving leads to drug-related arrest

Inside the vehicle were a six-month-old child, a loaded gun, and several illegal narcotics, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.
John Manuel Gaytan, 26, was stopped after a deputy witnessed him Gaytan driving a black Dodge...
John Manuel Gaytan, 26, was stopped after a deputy witnessed him Gaytan driving a black Dodge Durango in a reckless and aggressive manner on William J. Bryan Parkway, according to a probable cause statement.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is facing a list of drug-related charges following a traffic stop by a Brazos County deputy last week.

John Manuel Gaytan, 26, was stopped after a deputy witnessed him Gaytan driving a black Dodge Durango in a reckless and aggressive manner on William J. Bryan Parkway, according to a probable cause statement.

The report said Gaytan was cutting in and out of the lanes of travel, passing other motorists in an unsafe manner, and also passing vehicles while driving in the left-only turn lane.

Inside the vehicle were a six-month-old child and several illegal narcotics, according to the deputy.

The report says deputies found in the vehicle a vape that tested positive for THC, a loaded handgun, two glass jars and a small plastic baggie containing marijuana, and several small baggies that contained cocaine. There was also Adderall and mushrooms in the vehicle.

The child was released to a family member, according to the report.

Gaytan was arrested and released on Saturday on bonds totaling $41,000.

His charges included:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MAN DEL CS PG 1 4G - 200G

POSS CS PG 2 LESS THAN ONE GRAM

POSS CS PG 2 4G - 400G

POSS CS PG 2 1G - 4G

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained
File Graphic (KWTX)
Stolen VFD handheld radio recovered; suspects identified by investigators
File Photo
Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom
James Anthony Kitchen, 33, remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $7,000 ,
Robinson man with prior DWI, intoxication manslaughter convictions allegedly caught driving drunk

Latest News

Marian Fraser (Jail photo)
LIVE UPDATES: Testimony set to begin in retrial of ex-Waco daycare owner charged in child’s overdose death
Former Central Texas law enforcement start historical center
Former Central Texas law enforcement announce new nonprofit center to honor public safety officers
Former Central Texas law enforcement announce new nonprofit center to honor public safety...
Former Central Texas law enforcement announce new nonprofit center to honor public safety officers
ATF agents visits memorial to honor agents who died during Branch Davidian Raid
ATF agents visit Waco memorial to honor agents killed during raid at Branch Davidian compound 30 years ago