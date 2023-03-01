Advertise
Canned shrimp sold at Walmart, grocery stores recalled over spoilage concerns

Canned Geisha shrimp recalled over health concerns.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
Canned Geisha shrimp recalled over health concerns.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - Kawasho Foods has recalled some of its canned shrimp over health concerns.

The company reported there is a possibility that its Geisha medium shrimp product is under-processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the canned shrimp was reportedly sold at multiple retailers that include Walmart, Safeway and Albertsons stores in California, Utah, Arizona and Colorado.

The shrimp is packaged in 4-ounce cans and the recall includes those with UPC code 071140003909 from lot No. LGC12W12E22 with a best-by date of May 12, 2026.

The company says consumers should not use the product, even if it doesn’t look or smell spoiled.

Consumers who bought the canned shrimp are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

