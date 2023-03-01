Classroom Champions: Cameron’s JW Hollas

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Classroom Champion is JW Hollas. Hollas is at the top of the senior class at Cameron High School.

He earned that top spot sophomore year and is hanging on to it.

“My parents taught me to do my best and always work hard,” said Hollas.

Hollas just wrapped up his basketball career at Cameron and said that the sport taught him hard work and dedication as well.

He also learned a lot from the school’s 4-H program.

“It really helped me be confident in speaking. I actually gave a sermon because of 4-H it helped me be confident, explained Hollas.

While he’s not sure what school he’ll attend next year, he knows he eventually wants to become a Radiologist.

He’s very thankful to have grown up in Cameron.

