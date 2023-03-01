Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

DNA from former presidents, including JFK, will be launched into space

A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.
A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.(CNN: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE, NASA, MARS ONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The DNA of four former and late presidents will be sent into space.

Celestic, a space burial company, is sending the symbolic remains of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan on its enterprise flight.

This special launch was fittingly announced on President’s Day.

DNA samples from some non-former presidents will also be part of this trip, including some from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel, and “Star Trek” engineer James “Scotty” Doohan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained
File Graphic (KWTX)
Stolen VFD handheld radio recovered; suspects identified by investigators
File Photo
Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom
James Anthony Kitchen, 33, remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $7,000 ,
Robinson man with prior DWI, intoxication manslaughter convictions allegedly caught driving drunk

Latest News

The United Way of Central Texas says its call center has received tons of callers asking about...
Bell County organizations ready for more calls for help after SNAP benefits reduced
Cherry blossoms are visible along Hains Point in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP...
DC’s cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather
Firefighter killed in massive 4-alarm fire in downtown Buffalo
Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, near...
Railroad CEO to testify in Congress about Ohio derailment