Former Central Texas law enforcement announce new nonprofit center to honor public safety officers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A group of Central Texas law enforcement officers teamed up to start the Heart of Texas Public Safety Historical Center, a nonprofit and center that will honor public safety officers and educate the community about their importance.

Former Waco PD Chief, Brent Stroman, said he got the idea when he was working as chief. He said he wanted to start a museum about Central Texas first responders that would be accessible to the public.

“We are now wanting to take that idea out into the community and actually put it into public venues to make it open to the community and easier access and expand the scope of it,” Stroman said.

He said the board of law enforcement officers hopes the HOT Public Safety Historical Center will feature three different sections. Stroman envisions a museum section that shows the evolution of public safety in Central Texas communities. Another section would be educational for children and visitors to learn about what first responders do. Lastly, he said there would be an archive section similar to a library of local public safety.

“Then, the other thing, too, is just to pay tribute to our public safety servants in Heart of Texas,” he said. “We believe that’s important because they dedicate their lives and, in some case, their actual life in the service of community here in the Heart of Texas.”

Wilburn Willis, a former Waco PD officer who dedicated decades of his life to service, is a co-chair of the center. He said he has served with many officers who have been killed in the line of duty and hopes the museum will be appreciated by family and loved ones.

“Show respect, honor them and their families,” Stroman said. “That’s the main thing. People don’t realize what the families go through. Because the night I went to work on Saturday night, cold, rainy Dec. 22, 1968, the next thing, in an hour’s time, everything had changed, and that’s what police officers and their families go through. That’s what we try to get over to people.”

Stroman said Central Texas law enforcement officers have responded to many memorable incidents and will therefore, the center will help share their stories.

“There’s a lot of really neat things that have good things that have happened and obviously sad things that have happened,” he said. “We had Bonnie and Clyde come through arrested by Waco PD, so stories like that that are just a lot of the public doesn’t know about that.”

He said the board has been working on the project for years, and he is excited to see their hard work come together. HOT Public Safety Historical Center recently released an official website where people can donate funding or contact them to donate artifacts that could be featured in the museum.

Willis said the center was recently approved to be a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Stroman said they are accepting any donations that could be featured at the center. They said they are still looking for the perfect spot for the historical center, and they are hoping to find a building downtown.

“It’s going to be big,” Willis said. “We’ve got to have a large building because we’ve already had a fire truck that’s been donated to us. It’s an old one and then we’re supposed to have a refurbished ambulance.”

The next step for the board is to co-locate with another organization who can guide them in building the exhibits. They just started a Facebook page where you can follow for updates.

