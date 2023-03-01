Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

Man arrested for burglary, kidnapping of elderly woman

The incident happened Wednesday morning at a home along Raymond Stotzer Parkway near Easterwood Airport.
Justin Scott Meads, 55
Justin Scott Meads, 55(Brazos County Jail)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a man Wednesday morning after being called to a home for a welfare concern.

Police say at 6:10 a.m. a caller reported an elderly woman was sending them strange text messages.

Officers responded to the home in the 4700 block of Raymond Stotzer Parkway but were unable to find the woman.

Detectives were then called to the home “based on evidence found at the scene.”

Around 9:30 a.m., police located the woman in a wooded area inside a vehicle with a man that was court-ordered not to be near her.

The woman was removed from the scene and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Justin Scott Meads, 55, of College Station was charged with aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation, violating a protective order, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and injury to an elderly individual.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained
Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
File Graphic (KWTX)
Stolen VFD handheld radio recovered; suspects identified by investigators
File Photo
Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom

Latest News

Craig Alan Higgins, 63
Killeen Police search for missing homeless man
City of Killeen denies motion to move forward with "Rehab Warriors" project
Killeen City Council denies motion to move forward with "Rehab Warriors" project
(file)
City of Killeen denies motion to move forward with $300k agreement with Rehab Warriors
Daycare provider Marian Bergman Fraser was arrested Thursday for the death of 4-month-old Clara...
Lethal level of Benadryl in infant’s system ‘off the charts,’ says expert in retrial of ex-Waco daycare owner
File Graphic
PeeWee’s Crabcakes of Texas hit hard by customers using counterfeit money at Hewitt location