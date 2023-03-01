Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man

Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A 65-year-old man in Alabama died after being attacked by dogs Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said Joe Cleveland Scott was taking a walk when he was attacked. An autopsy states he died from the injuries he sustained during the incident.

Somebody passing by the area saw his body surrounded by six large dogs.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department called the humane society to trap the canines because they were interfering with the investigation.

Lt. Joni Money said the dogs appeared to be strays with a “pack-type mentality.”

“People will dump animals,” Money said. “Say, they had an unwanted litter, they’ll dump those animals in areas like that, and they’ll just allow them to run free. Then, they’ll pack together and look after each other. It’s kind of like a pack of wolves or coyotes. They learn to survive.”

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained
File Graphic (KWTX)
Stolen VFD handheld radio recovered; suspects identified by investigators
File Photo
Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom
James Anthony Kitchen, 33, remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $7,000 ,
Robinson man with prior DWI, intoxication manslaughter convictions allegedly caught driving drunk

Latest News

Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case
Born in Wisconsin, Julie Su is the daughter of Chinese immigrants.
Biden nominates Julie Su to lead Labor Department
Julie Su, nominated by President Joe Biden, left, to serve as the Secretary of Labor, speaks...
Biden says Labor nominee Julie Su represents American dream
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Greece’s worst-ever rail crash kills dozens, crushes cars
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap