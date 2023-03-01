The Potential for Severe Weather Returns Thursday

Thursday is a day that you want to be weather aware, as the threat for severe weather is in the forecast for most of Central Texas. We could see some spotty showers and thunderstorms through the morning hours and possibly through the early afternoon, but the main timeframe that we are watching for severe weather will be during the late afternoon and evening hours. A line of storms will start to develop across our western counties around 3-4pm Thursday afternoon. One question we still have with this system is exactly where the storms will start to develop, and that may end up limiting the severe weather threat some for our western most counties. We expect this line to become better organized as it approaches I-35, and the potential for severe weather will continue for areas east of I-35. The main severe weather risk will be damaging straight line winds, but some large hail, and a few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Most of the stormy weather should be out of our area by 10pm Thursday, but behind this line we will see some VERY STRONG west wind push in. Many areas of Central Texas will likely see wind gust over 40mph Thursday Evening. The windy conditions will stick around Friday morning, but the winds will gradually die down throughout the day Friday. It will be cooler Friday, with highs only in the mid-60s. We quickly rebound back into the 70s over the weekend, and 80s return by early next week!

