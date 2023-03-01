Rockdale ISD in Milam County switches to 4-day school week

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Rockdale Independent School District on Tuesday, Feb. 28, adopted a new calendar for the 2023-2024 school year, which includes a 4-day school week for students, and is “designed to improve student achievement and enhance teacher retention.”

The school district said its new calendar was developed with the input of parents, teachers, and community members.

Under the new calendar, students will attend school for four days a week most weeks, from Monday through Thursday.

“This change will allow teachers to use some of the Fridays as a day for planning, professional development, and collaboration, which will ultimately lead to a better educational experience for our students,” the district said, “Teachers will have the remaining Fridays for family time.”

“By shifting to a 4-day week, we will be able to provide more focused instruction for our students and give our teachers more time to plan and collaborate,” said Superintendent Denise Monzingo.

“We also believe that this change will improve teacher retention and recruitment by providing a better work-life balance and allowing them to recharge and come back to school refreshed and energized.”

The district will provide additional information and resources for parents and students as the start of the school year approaches.

“We are excited about the opportunities that the new calendar will bring, and we are confident that it will lead to better outcomes for our students and our district as a whole,” said Monzingo.

