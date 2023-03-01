Severe thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon and evening across Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front is set to barrel across Texas Thursday afternoon and evening and will spark a rash of severe weather from Texas into the Deep South. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central Texas in at least a level 2 ‘slight’ risk of severe storms with some cities and towns along and east of I-45 getting placed under a level 4 ‘moderate’ severe weather risk.

Multiple rounds of storms are possible, but the afternoon storms are the main show

All of the ingredients are in place for Thursday’s early-season severe weather outbreak across the Southern Plains and we may have multiple chances for strong storms.

Although multiple rounds of severe storms are possible Thursday, the main wave of severe storms arrives after 3 PM and will exit the area before 10 PM. (KWTX)

The primary severe storm risk is from a line of thunderstorms with Thursday’s cold front, arriving after 3 PM, however we may also have a morning round of storms and and early afternoon round as well. The line of thunderstorms should enter into the western third of our area, along and west of Highway 281, between 3 PM and 5 PM. From Meridian through Gatesville and Killeen eastward to Seton, Marlin, and Mexia, storms are expected to arrive between 4 PM and 8 PM. East of Mexia, Marlin, and Cameron, storms won’t actually arrive until after sunset.

Pre-dawn storms could fire up between Austin and San Antonio and move into our area around or shortly after sunrise. While morning storms aren’t guaranteed, some hail could be embedded within the strongest storms. Morning storms are possible between 6 AM and 10 AM and should mostly be confined east of I-35.

The second and conditional risk of storms comes just ahead of the approaching cold front. With dry weather expected from the late morning through the early afternoon, we may get just enough of a break in the clouds to destabilize the atmosphere. If storms form in the warm and humid air mass in place, they’ll like be on the strong side with gusty winds, hail, and maybe a stray tornado. These isolated storms are more likely to impact North and Northeast Texas as opposed to in Central Texas.

Strong wind gusts are the main concern, but tornadoes and hail are possible too

Thursday's severe weather risk goes up from west-to-east across our area and all types of severe weather is possible. The greatest severe weather potential and the greatest risk of "significant" severe weather will be along and east of I-35. (KWTX, SPC)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central Texas under at least a level 3 severe weather risk, equating to the ‘enhanced’ category. While the severe weather risk remains elevated for our entire area, the greatest chance of seeing severe storms will be just east of I-45 into Northeast Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana where a level 4 ‘moderate’ severe weather risk is in place.

When broken down on an individual risk basis, the main concern with Thursday's storms will be the wind gust risk and, especially for cities and towns near and east of I-35, the tornado potential too. Both the tornado and wind gust risk are in the level 3 'enhanced' category. Yes, hail will be a concern, but the likelihood of hail is a bit lower compared to the other risk categories. (KWTX, SPC)

The primary concern with Thursday’s storms will be strong straight-line winds immediately along the advancing cold front. Wind gusts greater than 58 MPH are considered severe, but the potent nature of this front and storm system will enhance the winds and gusts will likely, on average, be around 65 MPH along the front. Some spots, especially east of I-35, could see wind gusts nearing or even exceeding 75 MPH.

We’ll all be impacted from the gusty winds along the front, but a remnant boundary and high amounts of wind shear in the atmosphere will lead to a higher-than-normal tornado risk as well. Tornadoes that are embedded within a line of storms are usually weak and short-lived, but Thursday’s tornadoes could be on the strong side mainly east of I-35. Unlike a normal mid-Spring severe weather event, Thursday’s tornadoes may not leave you with much lead-time to get into your safe place should a tornado warning be issued.

The final severe weather risk comes from hail. The overall hail risk is lower than both the tornado and wind gust threat, but the aforementioned wind shear and a lot of instability, hail could approach or even exceed half-dollar size. Much of the area is in a “hatched” area indicated the potential for significant severe weather. When talking about hail, significant severe weather means golf-ball size or larger. We likely won’t see hail larger than golf-balls, but the possibility is there.

Timecast shows the quick arrival and quick departure of the storms

Multiple rounds of severe storms are possible Thursday. The morning and early afternoon risk is isolated, but the severe weather risk will be fairly widespread Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front surges across the area. (KWTX)

The timing of Thursday’s storms is mostly locked in and the worst of the storms could arrive toward the end of Thursday’s evening rush hour along the I-35 corridor.

First off, the pre-dawn and morning round of storms, if they form, will impact cities and towns near and east of I-35 from roughly 6 AM to 10 AM. These storms carry mainly a hail risk, but hail-producing storms will be fairly isolated. Morning rain and storms chances are near 40%.

Multiple rounds of severe storms are in the forecast Thursday. While the first two potential rounds of strong storms (in the morning and then early afternoon) will be isolated-to-scattered, the late-afternoon wave, arriving with a cold front, will bring fairly widespread severe storms to our area. (KWTX)

After the morning round of rain exits, the relative lull from mid-morning through early-afternoon could lead to isolated pop-up storms forming, but most forecast model data suggests we’ll avoid an “appetizer” course of severe weather, so to speak. Late-morning and early afternoon storm chances remain near 20% with a favored location for storm development again coming near and east of I-35.

The main cold front arrives after 3 PM or potentially a little later than that depending on how quickly storms along the front organize and push eastward. We’re expecting storms to strengthen more as they approach and cross over I-35 between 5 PM and 7 PM. The quick forward speed of the front means storms will move across the eastern half of our area fairly quickly with all locations seeing storms arrive by 8 PM and potentially earlier. Storms should completely clear our area by 11 PM at the latest, but the severe weather risk will end quickly, within about 15 minutes of the leading edge of storms arriving in your area.

