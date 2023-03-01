Severe weather strikes Thursday

Happy Meteorological Spring! Although astronomical Spring doesn’t start until March 20th when the center of the sun passes over the Equator, today begins a new season for meteorologists and climatologists. Meteorological Spring runs from March 1st to May 31st and is the middle 3 month period of time between the hottest and coldest three months in the Northern Hemisphere. We’re jumping head first into Spring with warm weather, humid air, and a good chance of severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. We’ll dive into the particulars with Thursday’s severe weather in the next paragraph, but we have to get you through what’ll be potentially a bit of a rainy day today. A weak disturbance is passing across a stalled frontal boundary pretty much directly overhead. Central Texas’ forecast calls for scattered morning showers with a low chance of some afternoon light rain too. A stray thunderstorm could pop-up at any point today, but thunderstorms will likely stay just out of our area to the north bringing North and East Texas a chance of severe weather. With the scattered morning rain and the lingering afternoon clouds, we’re only expecting our late-day temperatures to warm from the upper 60s and low 70s this morning into the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the afternoon.

Severe storm chances remain high on Thursday as a very powerful upper-level low barrels across the state. While Central Texas is going to be in a very favorable position for severe thunderstorms as the cold front swings through late in the day, we may be just a little removed from the highest severe weather chances near and east of the Metroplex into East Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Still, everyone needs to remain weather aware tomorrow as this quick-moving storm system will bring us potentially all types of severe weather. While tomorrow’s severe weather chances will be highest during the late-afternoon and early-evening timeframe, we’ll have to keep an eye on the potential for some thunderstorms to form between Austin and San Antonio overnight. The overnight storms will likely, should they form, shift toward the eastern half of our area by daybreak and those storms could contain gusty winds and large hail, but the morning severe weather risk is low.

The main risk of severe thunderstorms comes as Thursday’s cold front moves in. After 12 PM, thunderstorms are expected to fire up well west of our area along the advancing front. With time, these storms will turn into a line of storms and rake across the area during the late-afternoon and early evening timeframe. While the line of storms is the main severe weather risk, we may get enough sunshine peeking through the clouds to destabilize the atmosphere enough for a few pop-up storms. Should these isolated storms form, they’ll be on the strong side with a gusty wind, hail, and tornado risk. As the line enters our area, likely after 3 PM west of Highway 281, the line of storms will continue to strengthen. The severe weather risk is lower along and west of Highway 281 since the storms will still be getting their act together, but the severe weather risk ramps up as it crosses Highway 281 likely between 4 and 5 PM. The storms should reach I-35 by 6 PM and then move near I-45 by around 8 PM. The storms will rake across the area quickly and most, if not all, will by dry by 10 PM.

Wind gusts within the line of thunderstorms will likely be near 65 MPH, but there’s a strong likelihood that storms may contain higher wind gusts, potentially exceeding 75 MPH. Hail either in the lone storms ahead of the line OR along the line of storms itself could be large too, likely between quarter-size and half-dollar size, but isolated instances of golf-ball size hail are possible. As far as the tornado risk goes, it’s not going to be a “traditional” tornado risk like you’d expect from Spring thunderstorms. Yes, any isolated storms ahead of the front could produce a stray tornado, a typical feature of those spring-like storms, but the main tornado threat will come from the twisting winds as the front arrives. We’ll have a LOT of wind shear in the atmosphere in addition to a high amount of instability, and the quick wind shift with the afternoon and evening line of storms means tornadoes may be embedded within the squall-line of storms. Tornadoes that form within a squall line are typically weaker, but the high levels of wind shear in the low levels means a strong tornado, EF-2 or stronger, is possible too. Once the line of storms reaches your area, the severe weather threat quickly ends behind it. While some of us will continue to see the severe weather threat continue past sunset, we thankfully won’t be contending with an overnight severe thunderstorm threat.

