Broken water main in Marlin adds to city’s growing list of infrastructural challenges

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Infrastructural issues continue to plague Marlin, the latest being a main water break in the city’s hospital district.

On Tuesday morning, a water pipe on Coleman Street, located right outside of the Falls Community Hospital, ruptured.

“It was a large section, I think maybe a three to four feet portion of the pipe just split open,” Cedric Davis, Marlin’s City Manager, said.

Davis says city personnel worked through Tuesday night to temporarily patch up the break, but it was busted again by Wednesday morning.

“Well again early this morning, I guess the pressure popped off the sleeve, so that didn’t hold,” Davis told KWTX.

The cause of the break, according to Davis, is the city’s old steel pipes that are in dire need of replacement.

“There’s maybe a 100 plus-year-old infrastructure underneath these roads,” Davis said. “It’s just an aging system, and we do the best we can to keep it going.”

Meanwhile, at least a hundred folks were without water pressure, or any water at all, as crews worked to fix the break.

Marlin High School even dismissed students early because of the issues.

“The announcements came over, and it was like ‘if you ride or walk you can leave after the bell rings, school has early dismissal at 1:50 because of the water,’” Aiden Fletcher, a student at Marlin High School, told KWTX.

Luckily, the pipe has been fixed, and water restored as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the city.

Davis says it’ll take state and federal funding, however, to really tackle the ongoing problems.

“We’ll take federal resources, whatever resources we can get,” Davis said. “We’ve reached out to HOTCOG, to several different potential resources, so we can try to fix the whole system or at least start getting big chunks of the whole system fixed, to try and prevent some of these constant breakdowns.”

Davis also said that he reached out to Angelia Orr, the Texas State Representative for District 13 that Davis ran against and lost to, saying that she has agreed to join forces in trying to find funds for Marlin going forward.

On Wednesday night, the city of Marlin announced another major leak on HWY 7 that appears to feed into West and North Marlin.

The post on Facebook says the line is “unfamiliar to crews” because its not on a current map, and that once it is isolated, the water will be turned off for repairs.

