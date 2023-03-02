Advertise
Bryan High students sent to hospital after possibly ingesting edibles with THC

The Bryan Police Department is conducting an investigation and at last check, no arrests had been made.
The conditions of the students were not immediately available by school officials.(Courtesy photo to KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three students at Bryan High School were rushed to a hospital on Thursday after possibly consuming edibles containing THC, the Bryan school district confirms.

The conditions of the students were not immediately available by school officials but we’re told nobody is in critical condition. The school district also said there’s a hoax letter being circulated that says one student passed away, but BISD stresses that is not true.

The Bryan Police Department is conducting an investigation and at last check, no arrests had been made.

“BISD wants to remind parents and students that whole THC might be legal in some states but it’s not here and it’s banned on campus,” said BISD spokesman Clay Falls.

We’ll update this story when more details are shared by authorities.

