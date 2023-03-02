Central Texas fire crews tackle wildfires in West Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Crews from Central Texas fire departments are tackling thousands of acres of wildfires in West Texas after a Texas program deployed the crews to help with massive wildfires across the state.

The Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, or TIFMAS, deployed strike teams from Waco, Temple, Killeen and Hewitt fire departments to assist with a wildfire around Fort Davis and Lubbock.

The Texas A&M Forest Service started the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, or TIFMAS, to deploy resources from across the state to help with disasters or wildfires.

“We all help everybody in the state, all the departments, whether they’re volunteer or paid fire departments, along with the Forest Service, we work together to help put out, mitigate the fires or like hurricanes and things like that,” Waco firefighter who is a part of the strike team, Billy Eary, said.

Eary said Hewitt and Temple firefighters are helping put out a more-than-2,000-acre wildfire around Fort Davis, or the Solar Park Fire. The City of Killeen said their fire crew was deployed to Lubbock. The Waco crew experienced vehicle issues on the way there, so they were not able to make it to help.

He said Central Texas crews are usually deployed to wildfires in the West around this time every year and stay there for a while.

“When it starts getting dry, we haven’t had a lot of rain, so the humidity level right now is pretty low,” Eary said. “Out in West Texas, you’ll see the burn bands, and it changes all the time...It’s not unusual for us to start getting sent out about this time of year.”

Even though Central Texas continues to receive spurts of rain, Eary urges residents to still be cautious of wildfires in the area.

“Even around here it’s a major concern, especially with the urban area that we live in, we have lots of grasslands that could easily be ignited, and those will spread through neighborhoods really quickly,” he said.

He encourages residents to start making sure their trees are trimmed, their lawns are cleaned up and that they are being cautious when using tools that may cause a spark.

