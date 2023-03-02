Central Texas school district asking voters to approve $18 million bond proposal

BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosqueville Independent School District Board of Trustees is asking district voters to approve an $18.8 million bond proposal that would pay for safety and security upgrades, additions to accommodate the district’s growth, and renovations or upgrades to the existing district facilities.

According to Superintendent James Skeeler, the district’s financial advisor has determined that there would be a school tax rate increase to finance this bond.

For district property owners, the tax rate would increase $0.2811 cents per $100 of home valuation, the school district said.

The district’s 2023 Proposition A bond package includes:

● Enhance site safety and security by adding enclosed hallways and perimeter fencing

● Add new classrooms to accommodate growth

● Add new cafeteria with stage and kitchen

● Renovate existing cafeteria to classroom space

● Renovate existing classrooms as identified

● Renovate existing Band Hall

● Demolition of existing building(s), as needed

Bosqueville ISD residents will have the opportunity to vote on the proposition above beginning with early voting on April 24 to May 2, and on Election Day May 6.

