City of Killeen denies motion to move forward with $300k agreement with Rehab Warriors

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - For the last few weeks, Killeen city council has been discussing a $300,000 agreement with Fort Worth-based organization Rehab Warriors.

The decision to move forward came to a vote Tuesday night and the majority voted to not move forward with the project.

Despite a majority vote from city council, those behind the project say they are not discouraged.

“We wanted to focus on communities we have relationships with first, as we continue expanding across the state of Texas,” says Ken Cates, the President of Business Development and Government Affairs at Rehab Warriors.

Leaders of the organization say they hope to grow by continuing to support veterans with a high earning post-service career that gives them the tools they need to revitalize and impact their own communities.

Councilmember Jose Segarra says there is a need for services like this one in Central Texas.

“It was a small drop in the bucket for what we were getting in return,” Segarra says.

Segarra was hopeful Rehab Warriors could do a lot for our veterans, and give dilapidated areas the love and attention they need.

KWTX spoke with Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson who says he voted against moving forward because the price tag was just too high for a program that offers the same resources as several other organizations in the area.

Rehab Warriors says they are still determined to make an impact in the Lone Star state.

“We want to change, correct and impact our home state before we expand into other states on that larger scale,” Cates says.

And he says that still includes Central Texas veterans. The organization is accepting application from area veterans and giving them the chance to apply for scholarships to start the program.

To apply: click here.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.