Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

East Texan reunites with first responders who saved him when heart stopped at gym

Scott and fire department meet.
Scott and fire department meet.(KLTV)
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been sixteen weeks since Scott Gillispie went into cardiac arrest at an East Texas gym. Members of the Longview Fire Department performed life-saving measures. Wednesday night they reunited for the first time since that day.

It was a normal day back in November at Crunch Fitness. Gillispie came to take his regular spin class. He deals with constant sinus drainage when spinning. so he moved his bike forward to avoid other classmates. But then, something felt off.

“Twenty minutes in the class I started coughing, sinus drain, I choked, shut off the oxygen to my brain. My heart stopped. I grabbed the bicycle they said and fell over to my right. Thank God I moved that bike up so I didn’t hit the lady to my right. I could’ve injured her and I could’ve probably broke my neck,” said Gillispie.

First responders arrived and performed life-saving care. They detected a pulse when they got to the hospital.

Firefighter paramedic for Longview Fire Dept., Willis Kornman, says, “This almost never happens. He is the one percent of this outcome. Even though we give the same level of care and the same high level of care to everyone that we meet, or that is in this situation, not everyone makes it all the time, and so just to see him standing and talking here is a miracle in and of itself.”

“It’s a testament to God for giving me a second chance, a rebirth. And it’s a testament to these men for being able to give me a second chance of rebirth,” said Gillispie.

A pacemaker and a defibrillator were put into his chest after the incident. After three months, he’s here today, happy and healthy.

“I’m a miracle. I’ve won the game of life.”

Gillispie says he isn’t fully recovered but is taking it one day at a time. He hopes to get back to the gym in the next few months.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained
Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
File Graphic (KWTX)
Stolen VFD handheld radio recovered; suspects identified by investigators
File Photo
Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom

Latest News

Tell me something good 3.1.23
China Spring students fill the shelves at ‘The Lullaby Room’ with books for parents with preemies
Waco dentist Chad Latino
Waco dentist gives 75-year-old father a new smile decades in the making
Cowboy Church
Cowboy Church members in Central Texas auction baked goods to the tune of $30K to send local teens to summer camp
This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to Gatesville where a pastor's wife is willing to do...
Pastor’s wife is willing to do just about anything to carry the message
Cordelia Sloan was crowned Miss McGregor Teen in September 2019. (McGregor Chamber of Commerce...
Nonprofit that helps families who lost a loved one too soon features McGregor teen in new documentary