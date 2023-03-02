Fairfield edges out Winnsboro to reach the 3A state title game

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Fairfield Lady Eagles made another trip to San Antonio for the UIL State Tournament.

In the 3A semifinal, they faced a familiar opponent, Winnsboro who they beat by six points for a state title in 2022.

The rematch proved to be just as competitive. Fairfield edged out a 9-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Eagles had the slight advantage the end of the first half as well as they were up, 20-18.

Winnsboro put together a good third quarter, taking a 34-31 lead.

The back-and-forth battle continued into the final minutes of the game. Fairfield regained the lead with about 2 minutes left and were able to hang on to win 51-43.

