Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

Fairfield edges out Winnsboro to reach the 3A state title game

Fairfield heading to state
Fairfield heading to state(Station)
By Darby Brown
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Fairfield Lady Eagles made another trip to San Antonio for the UIL State Tournament.

In the 3A semifinal, they faced a familiar opponent, Winnsboro who they beat by six points for a state title in 2022.

The rematch proved to be just as competitive. Fairfield edged out a 9-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Eagles had the slight advantage the end of the first half as well as they were up, 20-18.

Winnsboro put together a good third quarter, taking a 34-31 lead.

The back-and-forth battle continued into the final minutes of the game. Fairfield regained the lead with about 2 minutes left and were able to hang on to win 51-43.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained
File Graphic (KWTX)
Stolen VFD handheld radio recovered; suspects identified by investigators
File Photo
Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom

Latest News

Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish
Curtis Harris
YMCA youth sports director has impacted countless Waco athletes
Curtis Harris
YMCA youth sports director has influenced many Waco athletes
Lorena boys basketball
Lorena, Ellison advance to regional semifinals