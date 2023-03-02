Advertise
Killeen Police search for missing homeless man

Craig Alan Higgins, 63
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man.

Craig Alan Higgins,63, has been reported missing by his family who last spoke to him about six months ago.

According to police, Higgins is homeless and is known to stay in different local hotels from time to time.

Higgins is described as a White man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 to 225 pounds with blue eyes and bald. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Craig Alan Higgins is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

