Overall crime rate drops in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - According to the Waco Police Department, the overall crime rate is dropping.

Officers looked at their data which shows for the year of 2022, both violent and nonviolent crimes have lowered compared to the year before.

The department said the overall crime rate has dropped by 7% and said there are a few factors that play into why this is the case.

They said multiple units like the gang unit, the drug enforcement unit and others have been working extra hard to prevent crimes from happening.

The department also credits their community outreach division that hosts neighborhood events with community partners to gain trust from the public.

Public Information Officer, Cierra Shipley, said the department is determined to lower the crime rate number even more.

“We talk all the time about relational policing and community policing, and you can’t have one without the other. What we like to say is that it’s all built on trust. When we trust the community and the community can trust us, we can have a great sense of involvement,” said Shipley.

Authorities said more than 300 firearms were reported either lost or stolen and the department recovered more than 500.

Shipley said because of these programs, the department was able to go without any murders from late May through December.

“We’re happy to hear those numbers, we’re really happy to hear that crime has gone down. We had a really rough first half of the year. So, to see that overall crime, nonviolent and violent crime decrease for the year is really promising,” said Shipley.

The police department said it’s in the beginning stages of partnering with the Behavioral Health Network.

Soon, Waco PD will have mental health crisis personnel in their dispatch center to answer mental health phone calls.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.