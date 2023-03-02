PeeWee’s Crabcakes of Texas hit hard by customers using counterfeit money at Hewitt location

Advertise
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of PeeWee’s Crabcakes of Texas in Hewitt shared a post on Facebook to let the community know her restaurant took in more than $800 in counterfeit money over the weekend.

“We are a small business and can’t afford to take these types of losses,” the owner wrote.

Moving forward, “if you are dining in and paying with cash, we will check your money,” the social media post states.

“It’s nothing against you, it’s just business. I apologize in advance for this inconvenience,” the owner further wrote.

Jim Devlin, Hewitt’s outgoing police chief and assistant city manager told KWTX the city is investigating this case, but in the meantime, other businesses should take note of these tips if they suspect someone is handing over counterfeit cash:

1. Do not return it to the passer.

2. If the note is suspected to be counterfeit, use a counterfeit detection pen, and look for security features in the currency.

3. Observe the passer’s description, as well as that of any companions, and the license plate numbers of any vehicles used.

4. Contact your local police department.

5. Write down the date and time the suspected note was passed.

6. Limit the handling of the note. Carefully place it in a protective covering, such as an envelope.

7. If you are a business, immediately retain any security footage in the store and give officers the contact information for the employees that were working while the cash drawer was in use.

8. Surrender the note or coin only to a properly identified police officer or a U.S. Secret Service special agent.

Graphic on how to detect counterfeit bills
Graphic on how to detect counterfeit bills(Secret Service via Boscobel Police Dept.)

