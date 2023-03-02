Planet Fitness holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new gym in Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Plant Fitness – one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations - on Wednesday celebrated the grand opening of its Bellmead location in Central Texas.

The new gym is located at the former site of a Gold’s Gym at 1000 N Loop 340 off I-35.

The Bellmead Chamber of Commerce, along with the City of Bellmead, participated in the ceremony to welcome Planet Fitness to the community.

“They are looking to build a healthy community in Bellmead, and make happy people, live longer lives and enjoy live longer,” said General Manager Alex Gonzales.

The new gym will be open 24/7 with memberships starting at $10 a month.

Certain memberships come with amenities that include being able to bring a guest to the gym at any time, the use of Planet Fitness gyms worldwide, tanning, massage chairs, wellness pods, free fitness training, and the newest latest exercise equipment to keep you in shape.

For more information about Planet Fitness Bellmead, watch the story above. You can also visit www.PlanetFitness.com for more information on membership packages.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.