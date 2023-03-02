Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

Police: Fatal shooting at Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. near the company’s headquarters on the city’s southwest...
The shooting happened about 5 p.m. near the company’s headquarters on the city’s southwest side, according to police.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center shot and killed a manager on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police said.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. near the company’s headquarters on the city’s southwest side, said police Sgt. Rob Robertson.

“The suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim at least once,” Robertson said.

A man who fled the scene in a red Dodge Challenger with a vehicle tag from the Muscogee Nation, a federally recognized tribe in Oklahoma, was not in custody early Wednesday evening, Robertson said.

Hobby Lobby, a home decoration and arts and crafts store, has millions of square feet of manufacturing and distribution space at facilities in Oklahoma City, including its corporate headquarters.

An after-hours message left with the company seeking comment on Wednesday was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained
File Graphic (KWTX)
Stolen VFD handheld radio recovered; suspects identified by investigators
Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
File Photo
Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom

Latest News

Daycare provider Marian Bergman Fraser was arrested Thursday for the death of 4-month-old Clara...
Lethal level of Benadryl in infant’s system ‘off the charts,’ says expert who testified in retrial of ex-Waco daycare owner
Sirhan Sirhan once again appeared before the board Wednesday at a hearing at a federal prison...
California board denies parole for RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan
Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
South Dakota lawmakers narrowed down three tax cut proposals this week.
PeeWee’s Crabcakes of Texas hit hard by customers using counterfeit money at Hewitt location