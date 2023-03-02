Severe storms are in the forecast today

Strong thunderstorms remain in the forecast today with an isolated storm risk this morning being followed by a widespread severe weather risk late this afternoon and evening. For a full write-up on today’s severe weather risk, you can click this link which will be constantly updated as we approach today’s best timeframe for severe weather. We’ll likely have two distinct timeframes for severe weather. The first time frame will be isolated storms moving in from the Hill Country before sunrise. These storms will mostly be focused toward Bell, Milam, and Falls Counties with the potential for large hail and maybe some gusty winds. After the morning round of storms exits, the main show will be the line of storms arriving late this afternoon. Yes, a pop-up severe storm forming ahead of the front is possible, but we likely won’t see any storms until the main line arrives. The line of storms will bring with it the likelihood for strong straight-line winds, likely exceeding 65 MPH, maybe some hail, and potentially a few tornadoes. Today’s tornado potential isn’t really like what you would typically expect in Spring. Instead of lone storms potentially becoming tornadic, quick spin-up tornadoes may be embedded within the line of storms. These types of tornadoes are usually weaker, but a stalled front and the power of this approaching storm system means wind shear is higher than usual and that could cause a tornado to potentially strengthen and last for longer than you’d expect. Today’s line rakes across the area after 3 PM and will likely arrive near I-35 between 5 PM and 7 PM. Storms will cross I-35 and approach I-45 and the Brazos Valley between 7 PM and 9 PM. The severe weather threat will be highest immediately along and just behind the main line of storms, but the severe weather threat will end within 30 minutes of the line arriving in your neighborhood. We’ll all be done with the severe weather before midnight with most of the storms exiting before 10 PM.

Today’s severe storms will usher in a brief drop in temperatures Friday. Our morning lows will drop into the 40s through the weekend, but highs will only noticeably get cooler Friday as we drop into the mid-60s. Afternoon highs this weekend will warm back into the mid-70s and 80s are back early next week. A cold front should swing through at some point next week, likely Wednesday or Thursday, and bring another cold snap to a majority of the country. For Central Texas, next week’s front should drop highs back into the 60s, which is where we’re supposed to be this time of year, but we could have a day or two with highs in the 50s as the potential for lingering clouds and rain stick around in the forecast.

