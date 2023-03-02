Severe storms expected late this afternoon and evening

Strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast to swing through Central Texas. Today’s line quickly races across the area after 3 PM and will likely arrive near I-35 between 5 PM and 8 PM. Storms will cross I-35 and approach I-45 and the Brazos Valley between 7 PM and 9 PM, with all of the rain mainly east of I-45 by 10 p.m. Numerous to widespread severe storms look to be possible. There is a Moderate Risk (Level 4 out of 5) for severe storms across our northern counties of Bosque Hamilton, Hill, and Navarro. There’s an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) for everyone else in Central Texas. All modes of severe weather will be possible for our area. For a full write-up on today’s severe weather risk, you can click this link which will be constantly updated as we approach today’s best timeframe for severe weather.

Once the rain clears, we’re expecting strong winds gusting between 35 and 55 mph into the overnight hours. Winds will gradually calm down tonight into Friday morning, but waking up on Friday, it’s going to feel much colder with low temperatures in the 40s for the morning commute. Winds will gradually decrease in speed throughout the day on Friday as the storm system races further east away from Central Texas. It’ll be about 10 to 20-degrees cooler across Central Texas to end the work week. Highs for Friday look to be in the mid 60s to low 70s.

It’s only a brief cool down behind the front as another warming trend takes place this weekend. Saturday morning starts out chilly in the low 4s, but afternoon temperatures will soar into the mid 70s with lots of sunshine. Stronger south winds return for Sunday. More clouds are in the forecast but we stay dry. Temperatures start out chilly in the mid 40s, but we warm into the upper 70s for the afternoon. Our warm up continues into the start of next work week. We’re back in the 80s Monday and Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and breezy south winds. A midweek cold front looks to move in and bring scattered showers and storms and another cool down to Central Texas. Temperatures look to drop back down into the 60s for the second half of the work week. Models are not in good agreement with that system in regards to how big the cool down is going to be. If we keep clouds and rain around longer in our forecast, we could see highs only in the 50s!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.