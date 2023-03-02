Advertise
Waco Police: Data reveals overall crime rate dropped in 2022

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department examined crime data for 2022 and learned the city’s overall crime rate, including violent crime, dropped as compared to 2021.

The department said the overall crime rate dropped by 7 percent and pointed to several factors, including the work of special units like the gang unit, the drug enforcement unit, and others working proactively to prevent crime.

The department also credits its community outreach division that hosts neighborhood events with community partners to gain trust from the public.

Waco Police Department Spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said the department is determined to lower the crime rate number even more.

“We talk all the time about relational policing and community policing, and you can’t have one without the other. What we like to say is that it’s all built on trust. When we trust the community and the community can trust us, we can have a great sense of involvement,” said Shipley.

Authorities said more than 300 firearms were reported either lost or stolen and the department recovered more than 500.

Shipley said because of these programs, the department was able to go without any murders from late May 2022 through December 2022.

“We’re happy to hear those numbers, we’re really happy to hear that crime has gone down. We had a really rough first half of the year. So, to see that overall crime, nonviolent and violent crime decrease for the year is really promising,” said Shipley.

The police department said it’s in the beginning stages of partnering with the Behavioral Health Network.

Soon, Waco PD will have mental health crisis personnel in their dispatch center to answer mental health phone calls.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

