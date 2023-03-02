Waco police investigating auto collision involving train

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Dept. officers on Thursday afternoon were investigating a collision involving a train and a car.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Jackson Avenue and South 2nd Street.

The driver of the car struck by the train, and the train conductor are expected to be okay, police said.

:Please choose an alternate route at this time. While the scene is still active, do not try to go around a police vehicle into oncoming traffic unless instructed to do so by a uniformed officer,” said Waco Police Department Spokeswoman Cierra Shipley.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.