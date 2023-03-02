Advertise
YMCA youth sports director has impacted countless Waco athletes

By Darby Brown
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s March, the best month of the year when it comes to college basketball. The road from Waco to college hoops seem to start at the YMCA.

That might sound like a stretch but is really true. Several athletes who are currently playing college basketball and even more whose playing days are behind them got their start in the Little Dribblers program at the YMCA.

There’s one guy in particular they’d all have to thank, Curtis Harris.

As the leader of the Little Dribblers, the YMCA’s youth basketball league, for twenty-four years Curtis Harris has helped countless kids in Waco.

He’s seen kids learn the game and develop into highly respected college players. One being Juicy Landrum who won a national championship with Baylor.

Umoja Gibson who played at Oklahoma and is currently playing at DePaul, also first picked up a basketball at the Y.

Jeremy Hicks, the sports coordinator, is a former little dribbler himself. He’s a reminder that it’s not all about becoming a college athlete. Claiming the y changed the course of his life.

Harris and Hicks love when kids really start to get the game, but more importantly when they see off the court improvement.

Their goal is to have 700 kids enrolled in the program.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

