10 Things To Do in Central Texas: March 4-5

By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click on the hyperlinks below to find out more information.

1. Cameron Park Zoo Scavenger Hunt

2. Da’Shack Farmer’s Market

3. Carden Circus International

4. Texas Pizza Festival

5. Mu Tau Sigma Alumnae Chapter 2nd Annual Youth Symposium

6. Dave Innis from Restless Heart

7. Paint O Rama Horse Show

8. Texas Tennis Classic

9. Baylor Basketball: Men @ 1 pm & Women @ 5pm at Ferrell Center

10. Baylor Baseball & Softball Schedule

