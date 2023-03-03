36th Engineer Brigade names a winner in their rugged best squad competition

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Triathlons have nothing on the rugged best squad competition, at Fort Hood.

The 36th Engineer Brigade, on Fort Hood, wrapped up another week of competition holding their rugged best squad competition.

It’s three days of physically and mentally taxing exercises and obstacles with only one team coming out on top to represent their brigade.

“I hadn’t met any of these people before but we all had one goal and that was to do our best,” said Spc. Taral Singletary.

Obstacles like land navigation, combat swim relays and stress shooting were just some of what these soldiers endured.

Talking to those soldiers, they say they relied on their teammates to keep going, especially on the long hikes.

“It wasn’t a challenge because I had my whole team with me. We were singing, we wouldn’t finish the entire song, but we had a lot of people singing and helping to push each other,” said Spc. Charles Chambers.

The 4th Engineer Battalion took home the win, beating the second-place team by one single point.

4E earned 1st place in the competition for the second consecutive year. (36th Engineer Brigade)

Their team leader, Staff Sgt. Adrian Alonzo told me they’re grateful for that one point citing that if somebody blinked wrong, they could’ve lost the win.

“It was pretty rigorous,” said Alonzo.

Now, the 4th Engineer Battalion will get to represent the 36th Engineer Brigade in the III Corps and Fort Hood best squad competition.

“We’re representing our battalion, so we go back and we’re representing everybody out there and the battalion, which is pretty nice.”

This is the second consecutive year the 4th Engineer Battalion gets to represent their brigade in the Fort Hood competition, facing off against other brigades.

