Bell County Thoroughfare Plan: Concerned citizens don’t shy away from voicing their opinions on a road that could take their homes from them

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Empty chairs were few and far between at Thursday’s thoroughfare plan meeting.

The last of four, Thursday’s meeting focused primarily on precinct 4 and a connecting road between FM 2670 and Maxdale Road. (Read this to learn about the Bell County Thoroughfare Plan.)

“Maxdale wasn’t even on that map, so why is this coming up,” said one citizen during the public forum.

Many residents weren’t afraid to speak their mind knowing if they remained quiet, they could lose their home.

“We don’t want to lose our home. This home we’ve put our blood, sweat and tears into not to mention our life savings. This is our retirement home, this is our children’s home, this is our grandchildren’s home,” said Rebecca Lovell.

Another resident lives on her family’s homestead; something they’ve had for more than 150 years.

She brought her son with her in hopes they could see who will be impacted 25 years down the line.

“Yes, it’s just a piece of land but it’s more to us than that. It’s our home, it’s our tradition, it’s who we are,” said Megan Gill.

Her son is the eighth generation to live on the homestead, but the proposed road could change that.

We’re all still part of that history and heritage and this project puts that in jeopardy,” said Gill.

Those in the proposed road’s path have even gained traction with physical and electronic petitions garnering over 250 signatures.

County Commissioner Louie Minor says it’s just a part of expansion as more people move to the area each day.

“There’s been a lot of growth and development in the county. There will be continued growth and development in the county. So, we just need to plan for that,” said Minor.

Soon, the plan will be an agenda item for the commissioner’s court to consider.

No date has been given for that, at this time.

To review the full Bell County Thoroughfare Plan, click here.

