Central Texans react to hotly contested state-funded school voucher program

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Talks of educational freedom continue, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott proposing state-funded school vouchers as an emergency action item in his state of the state address in February.

“Parents deserve access to curriculum, school libraries, and what their children are taught,” Abbott said during the speech.

The governor has since made his way to schools across the state, including a stop in Temple, to garner support from parents.

“Parents are hindered in their ability to help their own children be able to succeed,” Abbott said during his visit to the Central Texas Christian School in Temple. “That must change and it must change this year in the state of Texas.”

Abbott has said he hopes to achieve this through state-funded vouchers that would let parents use tax dollars redirected from property taxes to take their kids out of public schools.

And according to a new poll from the University of Texas at Austin, 46% of voters supported the idea, while 41% were against it.

This support was felt when KWTX asked Central Texans via Facebook for their opinions, too.

“Let parents send their kids where they see fit,” said one proponent. Another agreed, saying the vouchers were, “better than them going to the dysfunctional ISD around the state.”

Not everyone, however, is on board.

For one political activist and mother of three, she says these vouchers not only defund public schools but disproportionately hurt lower income families.

“They call it parent choice, but there’s no choice when you defund our public schools,” Erin Shank, an attorney and mother, told KWTX. “And what you’re doing is letting the wealthy who can already afford private schools, letting their children go to a private school for free, on our tax dollars. It’s wrong.”

Another concerned parent and grandmother says the vouchers don’t account for rural communities.

“So much of Texas and so many of these school districts are in these rural counties don’t have these options for an alternative choice for schools,” Carol Hennessy, a Coryell county resident, said.

As for accountability, the Texas Association of School Boards says private schools don’t have to adhere to the same standards as public ones.

“The state’s constitutionally mandated duty to provide a system of free public schools is a better bang for your buck than sending public tax dollars to unaccountable private institutions that are not transparent,” Dax Gonzalez, a representative from the Texas Association of School Boards, said. “And they just don’t have the same accountability to parents that your local public school does.”

Because educational freedom was deemed an emergency item during Abbott’s State of the State, it doesn’t require the same waiting period of 60 days that a normal piece of legislation needs in order to pass.

Gov. Abbott could initiate legislative changes to educational choice as early as today.

