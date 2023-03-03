Advertise
College Station ISD school placed in lockdown after student makes threat

CSPD said there was no evidence of an explosive device in or near the school
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cypress Grove Intermediate School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday when a 12-year-old student made a threat toward the school.

College Station police say the student made a “statement that they possessed an explosive device at the school.” School administrators were immediately notified and called 911 around 12:45 p.m.

After a search of the school, CSPD said there was no evidence of an explosive device in or near the school.

The student is in custody and was taken to the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center for false alarm or report.

