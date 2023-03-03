Advertise
College student wins free car after making 94-foot putt

Craig Noyes said he’s not a golfer but sunk a 94-foot putt on Feb. 11. (Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) – A student from Auburn University won a new car after sinking a full-court putt during halftime of a basketball game.

Craig Noyes said he’s not a golfer but sunk a 94-foot putt on Feb. 11.

Friends joined him Wednesday as he received a 2023 Toyota Corolla LE from Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

This was part of a 10-year promotion the dealership had been doing.

Noyes is the first winner of the Lynch Toyota sponsored putting event since 2014.

“It’s really special to me. I was sure I was going to need one within the next three or four years and to be able to get one here today at Toyota is pretty awesome,” Noyes said.

“I was just really focusing on not whipping the ball too hard, but when that ball went in and Xavier, the mic man, grabbed me on the shoulder and turned to me and said, ‘Hey you just won a new car.’ I had no words.”

Noyes was given a lifetime warranty on the engine transmission and will get four years of free maintenance.

