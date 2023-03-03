Early Spring warmth hangs around for a few days, but another chill arrives late next week

We’re thankfully behind the severe weather that raked across Texas Thursday afternoon and evening and we’re thankfully staring down what will be a wonderful weekend of weather! Today’s temperatures will be a bit “chilly”, although they’re actually close to average, but warmth returns this weekend. Don’t get fooled by highs in the 70s and 80s because another shot of cold air is set to move in late next week. Thursday’s front has brought colder temperatures to our area but our morning lows in the 40s and 50s are actually fairly close to the average morning low in the mid-40s. We will again be close to average this afternoon as sunshine boosts temperatures into the mid-to-upper 60s! A stray low 70° high could pop-up too, but at least there’s no humidity to be had. There’s also not going to be much wind to talk about this afternoon. Morning wind gusts remain between 20 and 30 MPH, but those wind gusts will drop this afternoon to between 10 and 20 MPH.

Despite weekend high temperatures likely climbing about 10° warmer than average, our morning lows will remain close to average in the mid-to-upper 40s. It’s going to be a phenomenal weekend of weather with comfortably mild temperatures and an abundance of sunshine. Some clouds return early next week in addition to the return of some breezy south winds. Moisture moves back into the atmosphere Monday and Tuesday ahead of what’ll be two cold fronts moving through. The extra clouds Monday and Tuesday won’t stop temperatures from reaching the upper 70s and low 80s, but Tuesday’s front will drop temperatures mid-week. Tuesday’s front won’t have a lot of energy attached to it. It’ll kick up a few scattered showers and it’ll stall out keeping low rain chances around Wednesday too. We’ll see highs dip from the 80s into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday before another front pushes through Thursday afternoon. Thursday’s front sends most of the country some chilly air and it’ll send Central Texas some rain too. Rainfall chances are near 50% and rainfall totals will likely be between a quarter-inch to half-inch. Afer Thursday’s front clears the area, we’re expecting highs next weekend to drop into the 50s and low 60s with morning lows dropping back into the 30s and low 40s! Don’ forget that we Spring forward one hour next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.