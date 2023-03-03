First Texas Pizza Fest in Salado receives overwhelming response

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The Barrow Brewing Company’s first Texas Pizza Fest in Salado started as local businesses coming together for a fun Saturday afternoon; however, it became a big event with an overwhelming response from the area.

“We do a lot of events here at the brewery, and this is the first time that we’ve seen such a strong response,” Barrow Brewing Company owner, KD Hill, said.

She said a pizza truck business, Bahler Street Pizza, approached her with the idea, and nearby pizza trucks had a lot of interest in the event.

The Texas Pizza Festival will feature five local pizza trucks from Temple, Salado and Austin. There will also be dough-tossing and pizza box-folding games and live music.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun for the people that want to do it, and it’s going to be a lot of fun for the other people to get to watch,” Hill said.

The event received a lot of interest from the area, causing them to triple their ticket sales. She said they planned to sell 200 tickets, but they had to cap it at 800 tickets. The event was completely sold out as of Wednesday.

“It’s insane,” she said. “So, from 12 to 4 this Saturday, those 800 people will be able to come get their pizza slices and be part of the fun.”

For a village of around 2,300 people, an event with that good of a turnout is great for the community. The village is assisting with parking for the event by shuttling festival goers on golf carts if they have to park far away.

One of the pizza trucks that will be at the event said they are appreciative of the community and other Central Texans’ support. The owner said customers from different spots in Central Texas have told him their plans of going to the event.

“We’ve had people hit us up,” Robert Daniel, the owner of Pizza PieRos, said. “It’s pretty neat that people from that far off are coming to the Salado area and also bring exposure to the community.”

Daniel said the trucks are grateful for the outpouring of support for this pizza-focused event.

“It’s the first time that they’ve had anything like this that I know of in this area,” he said. “We’re just really excited and really humbled by, the turnout that we’re seeing comes from this. I know we were surprised. I know everybody that’s with it is really looking forward to it and just really grateful for all the people showing up and supporting the local businesses”

Hill said she is excited to help other small businesses in the area by hosting this event.

“I think everyone that’s participating is really excited,” she said. “We love supporting all the small businesses because we’re a small business and what we always say is ‘rising tide lift all shifts, so when one of us does well, all of us do well.”

Even though the festival is sold out, the public is welcome to grab a slice from the five pizza trucks after 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Daniel said they will have enough to feed a number of people.

Hill said they are already planning for next year’s event.

“Next year we’re already planning and we have lots of improvements, and...we already have three more pizza trucks that want to come and be part of it, so it’s going to be bigger and better next year,” she said.

