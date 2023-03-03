Good News Friday: March 3, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Michael Daley, Regents Professor and chair of the Department of Social Work at Texas A&M University – Central Texas in Killeen received a prestigious national award from the Council on Social Work. Doctor Daley is an author and has several years of experience in the field.

The Midway High School Diversity Council teamed up with the Isaiah 117 house in Waco to sponsor their first-ever sock drive. Midway High school students collected a total of 1,968 pairs of brand-new socks for foster children in McLennan county.

This week, Cincinnati Bengals player and Waco ISD graduate, Andrew Billings, visited Provident Heights Elementary school to donate 12 bicycles to students with good attendance! The district says thank you for the wonderful donations and for making the time to visit their students.

4 Belton ISD students are heading to the State Art competition. 3 students are from Lake Belton and the other 1 student is from Belton New Tech. 68 entries submitted in the district earned Regional Superior ratings. But of those only 10 percent will advance to the state event. The art competition will be on April 28-29.

Baby Kennedy Gloria-Marie Warren is turning exactly two weeks old today. She belongs to Dr. Tyrah Lindsey-Warren who is just an overall awesome person here in Waco.

Congratulations to Sean and his wife Sarah, they celebrate their 1 year wedding anniversary this coming Sunday March 5th. Sarah also just turned 28 years old on February 28th. Much love for the Bellafiore family!

