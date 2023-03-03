Gorgeous weather in store for the weekend

It was a cooler but beautiful afternoon to end the work week here in Central Texas. The day started off chilly in the 40s with gusty northwest winds. Winds decreased some throughout the day and with lots of sun shining across the region, temperatures warmed into the mid 60s to around 70°, which is right where we should be for this time of the year. If you have any plans to be out and about this evening, we keep clear skies and calm winds. It’ll be cool for those outdoor plans tonight.

Absolutely beautiful weather is in store for Central Texas this weekend. After a chilly start to our Saturday morning, with temperatures down into the low to mid 40s, south winds and ample sunshine warm us back above normal by about 10°, with highs in the mid 70s to around 80° for Saturday afternoon. Stronger south winds return Sunday. That’s going to start to bring back some moisture into Central Texas. We’re not expecting any rain, but a few more clouds will be across our skies Sunday. Temperatures Sunday morning will be down around 50° and warm back into the mid to upper 70s for the afternoon.

Moisture continues to increase as we head into the first full week of March. Breezy south winds bring back partly to mostly cloudy skies for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be nice and warm for this time of the year with highs around 80° for those days, but don’t be fooled by that warmth, a major cool down looks to head our way. A cold front is set to move in Tuesday and bring back a cool down for the middle of the work week. Highs on Wednesday look to be back down into the 60s! Another cold font looks to move in on Thursday and bring another surge of chilly air to Central Texas to end the work week. Highs look to be back into the 50s for Friday and Saturday! We may even have to monitor temperatures around freezing next weekend!

The cold fronts that are set to move through our area next week will also bring us rain chances. The best chance for rain looks to be on Thursday as the second and stronger cold front moves through. Tuesday’s front won’t have a lot of energy attached to it. It’ll kick up a few scattered showers and it’ll stall out keeping low rain chances around Wednesday too. As the second front arrives Thursday, scattered to numerous showers are expected throughout the day and could continue into Friday morning. The higher rain totals at this time look to pass to our north, but in Central Texas we could pick up between a quarter-inch to half-inch. Dry weather looks to hang around for next weekend. Don’ forget that we Spring forward one hour next weekend.

