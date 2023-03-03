La Vega girls to play in 4A State Championship title game

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The dominant La Vega Lady Pirates are one game away from a state championship ring after holding on to beat Glen Rose, 50-48 in the 4A semifinal game Friday at the Alamodome.

Glen Rose led the Lady Pirates by just one possession after the end of the first three quarters, but La Vega was able to outscore Glen Rose 16-13 in the fourth quarter.

With just 32 seconds in the fourth, La Vega’s Kiyleyah Parr put La Vega up 49-47 as she drove through traffic for a go-ahead layup that led to a La Vega win. The Lady Pirates remain undefeated against 4A opponents this season.

La Vega will compete in the 4A State Championship title game on Saturday against the winner of of Boerne (35-1) and Sunnyvale (32-6), tipping off at 7 p.m.

