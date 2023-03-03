Man accused of sexually abusing girl at Central Texas resident foster home

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - Jesus Silva, 49, of Beverly Hills, is being held at the McLennan County Jail after he was accused of sexually abusing a girl at a foster home.

The Beverly Hills Police Department was notified by Child Protective Services on Feb. 8 about a report of possible sexual abuse at a resident foster home located within its jurisdiction.

Police officers took Silva into custody on March 1, for allegedly fondling, in a sexual manner, a foster child under the age of 10 at the home.

The Beverly Hills Police Department, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, and Family Protective Services are working to identify other potential victims.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, or knows someone who may have been a victim or a witness, please contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at 254-752-2585.

Silva is charged with indecency with a child, a second degree felony.

He is being held on an immigration detainer, meaning authorities believe he is in the country illegally and he would be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if he is released from jail for any reason.

