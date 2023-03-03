Advertise
Missing Waco man believed to be in danger, in need of medication

33-year-old Randall Barber
33-year-old Randall Barber(Waco Police Department Facebook)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking the public for help locating 33-year-old Randall Barber, who is reportedly missing and believed to be in danger.

Randall is 5′2″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds, police said. He has brown hair, and green eyes.

The man was last seen near the 2400 Block of W. Waco Dr. wearing a black hoody, black pants and flip flop style sandals.

“Randall also takes medicine for mental health concerns and has not been taking them since he went missing,” police said.

If you have seen him please call 9-1-1 or 254-750-7500.

