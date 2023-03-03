Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.2.23

(KWTX) - Here is the latest Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Restaurant La Fe at 401 Lake Air Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 81.

According to the food safety worker, the beans were left uncovered in the fridge.

The mold inside the ice machine needed to be cleaned.

The sink backed up when you turned the water on.

Tje beef and chicken were thawing on the counter at room temperature.

This place needed a re-inspection.

Helados La Azteca at 1412 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco passed a recent re-inspection with 92.

According to the food safety worker, there was no certified food manager present.

The ice machine needed cleaning.

Also, there were red and pink flakes inside the ice machine and the ice was thrown out.

The Mix Cafe at 1700 South 5th Street got a 96 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the chemical spray bottles were not labeled.

There was frozen food that didn’t have lids.

Not much else here.

This week’s clean plate award goes to Mon’Amie’s Caribbean Flava Ice at 4301 East Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.

According to the business, it’s the best cold confectionary you can enjoy.

And that it is better than ice cream, better than helado, and better than Italian ice.

It does have a number of flavas: Havana Banana, Raggae Razzberrie, Peach Paradise, and so many others.

The St. Lucia Lemon sound cool.

