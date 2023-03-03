Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The writer-director behind some of the biggest hits on television is visiting Waco to help his cousin’s bid for reelection.

Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and created the hit Paramount series “Yellowstone” and its spinoffs, is having a fundraising party for his cousin, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

Sheriff McNamara said Taylor suggested the party after he announced he was running for re-election.

“It’s going to be a relaxed atmosphere with dinner, dancing, and live music. Taylor will be the guest speaker. I’m just honored that he would take the time to do this.” said McNamara, who has been Sheriff of McLennan County for 10 years.

The event is by invitation only. “I really wish we could invite everyone, but we are already expecting a big crowd, so we had to make it invitation only,” the sheriff said.

McNamara and Sheridan spent a lot of time together before his screenplay writing career took off.

“We get together when we can. I’m really looking forward to seeing him and his wife. This will be a good time,” the sheriff said.

The party will be held at Turner Ranch in Waco on Friday evening and some of the cast members of “Yellowstone” will be attending as well.

McNamara says Sheridan’s visit to Central Texas will be brief, though.

“He’s attending the Cowboy Hall of Fame event on Thursday, my event on Friday, and he is hosting another event in Fort Worth on Saturday morning at 10 a.m., so it will be a quick trip,” McNamara said.

