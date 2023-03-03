Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara

Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and...
Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and created the hit Paramount series “Yellowstone” and its spinoffs, is having a fundraising party for his cousin, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.(Courtesy Photo)
By Gordon Collier
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The writer-director behind some of the biggest hits on television is visiting Waco to help his cousin’s bid for reelection.

Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and created the hit Paramount series “Yellowstone” and its spinoffs, is having a fundraising party for his cousin, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

Sheriff McNamara said Taylor suggested the party after he announced he was running for re-election.

“It’s going to be a relaxed atmosphere with dinner, dancing, and live music. Taylor will be the guest speaker. I’m just honored that he would take the time to do this.” said McNamara, who has been Sheriff of McLennan County for 10 years.

The event is by invitation only. “I really wish we could invite everyone, but we are already expecting a big crowd, so we had to make it invitation only,” the sheriff said.

McNamara and Sheridan spent a lot of time together before his screenplay writing career took off.

“We get together when we can. I’m really looking forward to seeing him and his wife. This will be a good time,” the sheriff said.

The party will be held at Turner Ranch in Waco on Friday evening and some of the cast members of “Yellowstone” will be attending as well.

McNamara says Sheridan’s visit to Central Texas will be brief, though.

“He’s attending the Cowboy Hall of Fame event on Thursday, my event on Friday, and he is hosting another event in Fort Worth on Saturday morning at 10 a.m., so it will be a quick trip,” McNamara said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
File Graphic (KWTX)
Stolen VFD handheld radio recovered; suspects identified by investigators

Latest News

Former daycare provider Marian Bergman Fraser
Jury in retrial of ex-Waco daycare owner shown photos of device to crush pills, set of scales in cabinet above infant formula
Educational freedom has been top of mind for Gov. Abbott following his State of the State Address
Central Texans react to hotly contested state-funded school voucher program
Educational freedom has been top of mind for Gov. Abbott following his State of the State Address
State-funded school vouchers
The conditions of the students were not immediately available by school officials.
3 arrested after Bryan High students sent to hospital after ingesting THC edibles