FINAL: 58-47 | Holliday beats Fairfield in 3A State Championship Game

2023 UIL Texas Girls State Basketball Championships
2023 UIL Texas Girls State Basketball Championships(Darby Brown, KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The game started with Fairfield winning the tip off.

Holiday was up at the end of the 1st quarter 19-7

Score Correction at start of 2nd quarter: Holliday 22, Fairfield 12

At halftime, Holliday led Fairfield 28-20.

The 3rd quarter started with Fairfield’s possession of the ball.

Fairfield trailed Holliday at the end of the 3rd quarter, 39-34.

The final came to be 58-47 with Holliday taking the win.

