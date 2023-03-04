FINAL: 58-47 | Holliday beats Fairfield in 3A State Championship Game
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The game started with Fairfield winning the tip off.
Holiday was up at the end of the 1st quarter 19-7
Score Correction at start of 2nd quarter: Holliday 22, Fairfield 12
At halftime, Holliday led Fairfield 28-20.
The 3rd quarter started with Fairfield’s possession of the ball.
Fairfield trailed Holliday at the end of the 3rd quarter, 39-34.
The final came to be 58-47 with Holliday taking the win.
