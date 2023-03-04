Here comes the warmth and the cool down comes later in the week

The weather couldn’t be more perfect across Central Texas today. We had a full dose of sunshine and temperatures warmed into the mid 70s to around 80°. We had a little breeze from the south throughout the day. We were a little bit warmer than usual, by about 10°. Stronger south/southeast winds will begin to move back in tonight. That’s going to bring in a little more moisture. We can’t rule out some patchy dense fog for Sunday morning - Especially for the eastern half of our area. That’ll quickly clear by the late morning hours and we have sunshine in the forecast once again for the remainder of the day. Stronger winds will be in place across Central Texas Sunday, gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures start out in the upper 40s to low 50s and warm into the mid 70s to low 80s for the afternoon.

Moisture continues to increase as we head into the first full week of March. Breezy south winds bring back more cloud cover for the start of the work week. The warmer than normal streak of weather looks to continue into the majority of the upcoming work week. Earlier this week, it was looking likely that two cold fronts would push through Central Texas and potentially bring us another taste of winter for the second half of the work week into the weekend. Our forecast models have backed off from moving one of those fronts into our area. We now look like we could see temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s for Monday through Thursday. The second front of the week will move in sometime Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will cool back down below normal for the end of the work week into Time Change weekend.

Now the 1st cold front that we thought would move into our area on Tuesday - Will be stalled just to our north, close to the Red River. We’re going to stay on the warm side of the front and it’s also going to be breezy and muggy. Since the front stays to our north, rain chances also remain to our north for Tuesday and Wednesday. We may see a stray shower or two in Central Texas - But the better rain chances look to stay to our north. The second cold front looks to move in by the end of the work week. Again, that’ll be the front that brings cooler air back into Central Texas, but it’ll also bring us our best rain chance for the week. Scattered showers and storms look to move across our area Thursday and Friday with the front approaching and moving through. We could see rain linger into early Saturday morning before drier conditions return for the weekend. We could see around a half-inch of rain as this system moves through. Right now, the chance for severe weather looks low but more updates to come. Cooler than normal weather returns Friday and could hang around into the start of the following week. Forecast models are not in agreement with how cold things could get in the later part of our forecast - So we may need to tweak those numbers a bit as more data comes out and maybe see some more rain. More to come on this! Oh, don’t forget that next weekend is a time change weekend as we spring forward one hour Sunday at 2 AM.

