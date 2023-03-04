Advertise
Iowa State hands Baylor 73-58 loss on Senior Day

Baylor seniors
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jaren Holmes had 16 points and Iowa State ended a four-game losing streak with a 73-58 win over seventh-ranked Baylor.

The 18-12 Cyclones played their first game Saturday since the dismissal of veteran guard Caleb Grill from the team earlier this week. They built as much as a 14-point lead before halftime.

When Baylor had a 10-0 run early in the second half to cut its deficit to 36-32 with 15:29 left, the Cyclones responded with a spurt of 11 points in a row of their own.

Adam Flagler had 20 points with five 3-pointers for the 22-9 Bears.

