Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

New non-profit ‘Arbor of Hope’ to bring housing, mental health resources to homeless population in Bell County

(file)
(file)(WCAX)
By Madison Herber
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A new non-profit is coming to Bell County after being approved by both Temple and Killeen city councils.

For the city of Temple, ‘Arbor of Hope’ is part of a much bigger plan to improve the quality of life for residents.

“That came from our mental health and homeless strategic plan, that came out of the process of wanting to assist those living in homelessness,” says Allison O’Conner with the City of Temple.

The non-profit plans to bring two campuses to Bell County, Arbor of Hope West will be in Killeen and Arbor of Hope East will be in Temple.

These campuses will go one step further than a homeless shelter by serving as transitional housing for anyone who finds themselves on the street.

“Those will assist people who are currently dealing with homelessness in a way such as mental health resources, along with other resources you would see at a homeless shelter like food and a place to sleep,” O’Conner adds.

Councilmember Jose Segarra says the project continues to gain support across Bell County. He especially saw the need after a recent city-wide count of the homeless population in Killeen.

“We did a count and there are about 150 of them out there, so these are the people that our homeless shelters and ‘Families in Crisis’ sometimes cannot reach and so we are trying to help them too,” Segarra says.

There are still more discussions ahead to secure land and other necessities for the project. Temple leaders say the campuses could open by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
File Graphic (KWTX)
Stolen VFD handheld radio recovered; suspects identified by investigators
Bell County Sheriff's Office nabs 10 in prostitution sting
Ten arrested in Bell County prostitution sting

Latest News

Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
‘Change was like night and day’: Mother testifies in retrial of ex-Waco day care owner charged in child’s overdose death
The four-day school week continues to be a hot topic as Central Texas school districts try to...
Impacts of four-day week on school support staff
Those who competed received pins for their endurance and strength.
36th Engineer Brigade names a winner in their rugged best squad competition
KWTX@4: Killeen ISD Job Fair on Saturday, March 4th - 3.3.23
KWTX@4: Killeen ISD Job Fair on Saturday, March 4th - 3.3.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 3.3.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 3.3.23