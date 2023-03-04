Phenomenal weather in store for you this weekend

Okay. So technically the weather we’re going to see this weekend and into early next week is pretty significantly warmer than average. In fact, our high temperatures through at least Tuesday and maybe even through Thursday will be at least 10° warmer than average, but this isn’t summer and 10° warmer than average is still really wonderful. This weekend is set to be the best weekend of weather we’ve seen in quite some time with wall-to-wall sunshine, comfortably crisp morning temperatures, and marvelously mild afternoon highs. With south winds staying tame between 5 and 10 MPH today and 10 to 20 MPH tomorrow, highs both on Saturday and Sunday will warm into the mid-to-upper 70s. Could be there be a few stray low 80s? Sure! But the majority of us will settle below the 80° mark. Humidity should stay low this weekend too, but humidity is set to creep back in Sunday night and into the majority of next week as we gear up for our next storm system.

The next storm system is a bit of an enigma. Earlier this week, it was looking likely that two cold fronts would push through and potentially bring us another (hopefully final) round of freezing temperatures in the morning with highs in the 50s late in the week. Now, the latest forecast model data is suggesting that the first cold front won’t move in which means the second front won’t have enough muster to drop our temperatures as low as previously thought. The first front, the one set to stall to our north, arrives in Texas Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 80s, but with generally dry weather. As Tuesday’s front approaches and stalls to our north, it’s possible for a stray shower or two to impact Central Texas, but that’s unlikely given how far north the front will be. With Tuesday’s front stalling to our north, widely scattered to numerous showers and storms should also stay away and we’ll be stuck in the warmth and humidity Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. If Tuesday’s front creeps closer to our area, Wednesday could be a bit of a rainy day, but we’re keeping rain chances at 30% for now. The second cold front, pushing in late Thursday and early Friday, will increase our rain chances to near 60%, drop up to a half-inch of rain, and then drop temperatures next Friday and next weekend. Like I mentioned before, the front may not have enough energy with it to bring us a significant chill, but highs should remain in the low-to-mid 60s from next Friday to next Monday with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Oh, don’t forget that next weekend is a time change weekend as we spring forward one hour Sunday at 2 AM.

