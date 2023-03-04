Advertise
Tornadic weather conditions made it difficult for fire crews to extinguish house that caught fire after being struck by lightning

By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - During Thursday night’s tornado warnings and downpour, a lightning strike caused a massive fire to erupt in Valley Mills.

Fire crews received a call around 7:30 p.m. on Mar. 2 regarding the fire at 3051 Bosque Ridge Rd, according to Valley Mills Assistant Fire Chief, David Fisk.

Upon crews’ arrival, the garage was fully engulfed as well as the main part of the building’s structure.

The house had a metal roof which Fisk said made venting difficult and allowed the fire to spread through the attic.

Fisk cited that the lack of electricity in the area meant well lines were inoperative forcing crews to shuttle water more than four miles to reach the house.

Crews spent seven hours pumping water to reach the home.

Along with Valley Mills VFD on scene, Clifton, Speegleville and China Spring were some of the first to arrive and offer assistance.

Later in the night, Beverly Hills, Lorena, Robinson and West Shore VFD offered their services, ultimately leaving the scene around 4:15 a.m. on Mar. 3.

Valley Mills VFD returned to the scene later in the day, on Friday, to touch up any remaining hot-spots.

Nobody was home when the fire started and no crews were injured while working to put out the fire.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

