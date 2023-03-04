Advertise
TSA agents find cat in traveler’s carry-on bag after sent through X-ray machine

TSA workers in Virginia say they found a live cat in a carry-on bag that was sent through the X-ray machine.(TSA Northeast via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (CNN) - Authorities at a Virginia airport say they recently found a live pet in a person’s carry-on bag.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, said a cat was sent through an X-ray machine at the Norfolk International Airport.

Farbstein shared the X-ray image on social media along with a note to pet owners urging them to not send their pets through the X-ray machines at TSA checkpoints.

According to the agency, the traveler in this case either didn’t know they were supposed to take the cat out of the bag before going through the checkpoint or forgot.

The cat, and its owner, had to go through security again, the proper way.

Cats and dogs must walk or be carried through the metal detector, according to the TSA.

